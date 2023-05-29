Dhanush looks unrecognisable in long hair, beard; fans call him 'Baba Ramdev pro'
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 03:09 PM 2023-05-29T15:09:06+5:30 2023-05-29T15:30:44+5:30
Mumbai, May 29 Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport.
Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Dhanush walking at the airport with in new look. The actor was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses.
The actor also obliged for a picture with a fan.
However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev.
One wrote: "Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye."
Another called him: "Baba Ramdev pro."
"I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai," said a netizen.
One asked: "Baba Ramdev is that you?"
A fan wondered how the camera people recognised the actor.
"How did people recognise him in his new avatar... He is completely unrecognisable."
It is not clear if this is a look for his upcoming film 'Captain Miller', where is reportedly be playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.
