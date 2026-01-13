Dhanush: Malayalam film 'Eko' is a masterpiece

Chennai, Jan 13 Well known actor, director and producer Dhanush on Tuesday showered praise on critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'Eko', calling it a "masterpiece".

The actor did not stop with just praising the film. He went on to compliment actor Biana Momin's acting in the film, calling her performance a "World class" one.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film, Dhanush wrote, "EKO the Malayalam film is a masterpiece. Actor Biana Momin deserves all the highest honours. World class performance."

Dhanush is not the first person to praise the film.

Well known cricketer Dinesh Karthik too had praised the film, just a few days ago. However, Karthik had praised director Dinjith Ayyathan for the the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Dinesh Karthik praised Malayalam actor Basil Joseph for his fine performance in 'Ponman' and Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Eko'.

The wicket-keeper batsman had said, "Two high quality movies I’ve watched this last week -- 'PONMAN' and 'EKO'. Unreal acting from @basiljoseph25 in 'Ponman'. You literally live the movie through him and as always solid from the supporting cast as well."

He went on to praise Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Eko' next. He said, "'EKO' blew my mind in terms of cinematography,locations and such an unique story so beautifully woven together by Dinjith. Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether. More power to all, make more such movies and keep putting the smile on the world that watches movies."

For the unaware, 'Eko', which features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu and Biana Momin, was again a critically acclaimed thriller that was directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. The film's story, screenplay and dialogues were all by Bahul Ramesh, who also doubled as the film's cinematographer. The film had music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Sooraj E S.

