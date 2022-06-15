Dhanush-starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam' to hit screens on August 18

Chennai, June 15 Director Mithran R. Jawahar's much-awaited comedy-drama 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, will hit screens on August 18, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, tweeted, "'Thiruchitrambhalam' releasing in theaters on August 18!"

Dhanush too confirmed the news, tweeting, "Well it's been a while, isn't it? 'Thiruchitrambalam' from August 18th. See you all in theatres."

The film's team has already announced the names of all the characters in the film and disclosed who is playing which character. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film.

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays the female lead, plays Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor