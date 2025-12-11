Dhanush to Priyanshu Painyuli: Looking forward to more magical journeys together

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Dhanush responded to Priyanshu Painyuli’s heartfelt note and expressed gratitude for his warm words and the camaraderie they built while working together on Tere Ishk Mein.

Priyanshu took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from the film, featuring him and Dhanush.

He wrote: “Just naming few of my favourites like Aadukalam, Asuran, Maari, Raayan, Kubera or Gray Man or Raanjhana and now Tere ishk mein. I have grown up in Bangalore and since college days I have been a big fan of his Acting, his control n commitment over his craft and his ability to transform. #tereishkmein gave me opportunity to work with one of my favourite stars and finest actor of our country @dhanushkraja.”

The actor said that “this all might sound like it’s for a post or social media.”

He added: “But if you know me from a long time..I don’t generally write so much for anyone and also you would know some of favourite songs to dance has always been.. Kolaveri di and Rowdy baby. I did share all my love n appreciation to him directly when I got to work with him and enjoy n learn from him.”

Priyanshu called Dhanush “one of the easiest and simplest Actor/ Star I have ever worked with. It’s been an absolute delightful experience which will be cherished always.”

“Sometimes, I like to count on my achievements in life and this is one of them. - Ved to Shankar,” Priyanshu concluded.

Taking to the comment section, Dhanush replied to Priyanshu: “Thank you brother. I’m honoured and deeply touched by your kind and sweet words. Was a joy working with you. Looking forward to more magical journeys together.”

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor