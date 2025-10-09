Dhanush vs Delhi Winter: Aanand L Rai Shares BTS Gold from Tere Ishk Mein

Aanand L Rai’s latest Instagram story has once again sent fans of Tere Ishk Mein into a frenzy. The filmmaker dropped a candid moment from the film’s Delhi schedule: Dhanush, layered up and braving the capital’s biting cold, caught between takes. Captioned, “Dilli ki sardi mein, hum #tereishkmein !!! @dhanushkraja,” the post is a slice of the world this team has been building.

Coming right after the film’s much-talked-about teaser — the one that lit up timelines with that shocking haldi sequence, sweeping visuals, and Dhanush’s emotionally charged performance — the post arrives as the buzz hits fever pitch. The teaser exploded online, trending across platforms and sparking endless fan theories about its themes of love, loss, and madness. Every frame has been dissected, every dialogue reshared. The Colour Yellow film’s November release is inching closer, and each update only fuels the growing excitement around what’s being touted as Aanand L Rai’s most passionate love story yet. It’s clear that Tere Ishk Mein has already found its audience long before release.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.