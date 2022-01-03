Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film 'Vaathi' goes on floors

Chennai, Jan 3 Director Venky Atluri's bilingual film 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, on Monday went on the floors with a pooja ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad.

The film, which is titled 'Sir' in Telugu, went on floors at exactly 10.19 a.m. in the presence of the cast, crew and guests including director Trivikram, producers K.L. Narayana, M.L. Kumar Chowdary and S. Radhakrishna.

The script was handed over to the team by S. Radhakrishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations while the first clap of the film was done by Trivikram with Suresh Chukkapalli switching on the camera.

The makers added that the film's principal shoot will start in Hyderabad on January 5.

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, who is known for films like 'Soodhu Kavvum', 'Sethupathi', 'Thegidi' and 'Maara'), National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli and music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

