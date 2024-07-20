Dharmaveer 2 Trailer Released: Prasad Oak Brings Anand Dighe Back to the Screen with Powerful Dialogues

The much-awaited trailer of the Marathi movie "Dharmaveer 2" has been released. The trailer launch event was held at Worli in Mumbai. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of "Dharmaveer 2," which is based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

Actor Prasad Oak plays the role of Dighe in the film, and his powerful dialogue delivery has already caught the attention of the audience. One of the most striking aspects of the trailer is the use of saffron colour. Dighe is seen repeatedly emphasising the importance of saffron, which he calls the "soul of our organization" and the "symbol of Hindu Dharma." The trailer also hints at the political turmoil that Dighe faced during his lifetime. He is seen clashing with his opponents and delivering fiery speeches that are sure to resonate with his supporters.

"Dharmaveer 2" is set to release on August 9 in both Marathi and Hindi languages. The film is produced by Mangesh Desai of Sahil Motion Arts and Umesh Kumar Bansal of Zee Studios. Pravin Tarde has written and directed the film, with cinematography by Mahesh Limye.

The film's teaser, which was released a few days ago, received a thunderous response from the audience. Now, with the trailer's release, the excitement for the film has only grown. The songs from the previous film, "Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane," were also very popular, and the audience is eager to see what the music for "Dharmaveer 2" has to offer.

The trailer launch event was graced by a host of dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with Marathi cinema legends Mahesh Kothare, Ashok Saraf, Jitendra, and Boman Irani were also present at the event.