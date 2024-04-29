Dharmendra shares old family pic with late father and son Sunny Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Dharmendra, who often shares old pictures of himself, his family, and colleagues on social media posted an old picture of him with his elder son Sunny Deol and his late father Kewal Krishan.

The actor on Monday took to his X account to share an old picture with his father.

https://x.com/aapkadharam/status/1784688385686483403

In the picture, Dharmendra and Sunny are sitting on either side of Kewal Krishan, who is holding a walking stick. Dharmendra wears a peach T-shirt, while Sunny is in a white vest. Dharmendra's grandfather is also seen wearing a white T-shirt in the photo.

In his caption, Dharmendra wrote, "kaash! MAA BAAP ko aur waqt diya hota!" (Wish I'd devoted more time to my parents).

Soon after the actor shared the picture fans chimed in the comment section.

One user asked, "sir, hme btaiye kaise khush rkhe maa baap ko aur time de unko" (Sir, please tell us how to keep our parents happy and devote more time to them).

Dharmendra responded to the query by writing, "Treat them the way you treat your kids,,,,,,,if you don't have kids...... Be their loving kid."

Dharmendra's father, Kewal Krishan, resided in Sahnewal, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab. He worked as the headmaster of the Government Senior Secondary School there and was married to Satwant Kaur. They had two children, Dharmendra and actor Ajit Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's military film titled 'Ikkis.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor