Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark at End of Week 1

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on Day 7. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna earned an estimated Rs 27 crore India net on Thursday, taking its first-week total to Rs 207.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. On December 11, the film recorded 39.53 percent overall Hindi occupancy. Morning shows saw 18.62 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows reached 34.70 percent. Evening shows rose to 44.95 percent and night shows peaked at 59.83 percent.

Dhurandhar opened with Rs 28 crore net on Day 1. It collected Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and posted its highest single-day figure on Day 3 with Rs 43 crore. Monday saw a slight drop to Rs 23.25 crore. The film held firm on Tuesday and Wednesday with Rs 27 crore each. The seven-day net total now stands at Rs 207.25 crore. Gross India collections are estimated at Rs 248.75 crore.

Day-wise India net collection

Day 1: Rs 28 crore

Day 2: Rs 32 crore

Day 3: Rs 43 crore

Day 4: Rs 23.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 27 crore

Day 6: Rs 27 crore

Day 7: Rs 27 crore

First-week total: Rs 207.25 crore

With its first-week figures, Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh’s third highest-earning film. It now ranks behind Simmba which earned Rs 240.3 crore and Padmaavat which leads with Rs 302.15 crore.

The film holds the 12th spot for the highest first-week earnings in Bollywood history. It is Rs 12 crore behind Chhaava, which posted Rs 219.25 crore in its opening week and became the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a large-scale action drama inspired by real intelligence operations linked to Pakistan’s Lyari mafia. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who enters the gang’s network and becomes involved in a chain of crime, politics, and secret missions. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

