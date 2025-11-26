Dhurandhar NOT Based on the Life of Braveheart Major Mohit Sharma, Confirms Aditya Dhar

Jio Studios & B62 Studios recently unleashed the explosive trailer of Dhurandhar, and it soon sparked an online storm with fan theories and speculations about each character. Helmed by National Award-winning director Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar’s trailer introduces the audience to its main characters: Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, The Angel of Death; R Madhavan as Indian Intelligence Expert Ajay Sanyal, The Chariot of Karma; Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, The Apex Predator, and Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam, The Jinn.

Film maker Aditya Dhar posts, "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation… pic.twitter.com/eby1xjV2Ev — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2025

However, the audiences have been particularly curious about Ranveer’s character, speculating that his role is modelled after Major Mohit Sharma, one of India’s most highly decorated Special Forces officers from the elite 1st Para SF, known for infiltrating Pakistani militant networks. Recently, director Aditya Dhar took to X to issue an official clarification after Major Mohit Sharma’s brother Madhur posted that a respected media house is expected to report facts and not just speculations, due to which the audiences are having a field day, adding to the buzz of Ranveer’s character.

The director wrote, “Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind.”

The director’s straightforward clarification puts an end to rumours and speculations about Ranveer Singh’s character being based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the untold origins of unknown men, setting the stage for a cinematic storm from 5th December, 2025.