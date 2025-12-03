'Dhurandhar': Ranveer, Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind bond with each other over Instagram live

Los Angeles [US], December 3 : Hours after their song 'EZ EZ' was unveiled on Wednesday morning, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Hanumankind jammed together virtually.

The trio was seen vibing together during an Instagram Live session. Ranveer Singh and Hanumankind drove along the Mumbai Sealink, catching the sunset and showcasing the song's high energy, while Diljit joined the live from Chandigarh.

The session wrapped up with the artists expressing their desire to meet in person soon.

Earlier in the day, the makers of Dhurandhar, in association with Saregama, released the song's video. Check it out here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYmkY7d6PE8&list=RDNYmkY7d6PE8&start_radio=1

Speaking about Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, "(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the green signal to the Ranveer starrer spy thriller after reviewing concerns raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee Major Mohit Sharma. The CBFC clarified that the film is a work of fiction and has no direct or indirect resemblance to Major Sharma's life. It also emphasised that the film includes an explicit disclaimer stating that all characters, events, and storylines are fictitious and do not relate to any real persons, living or deceased.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

'Dhurandhar' is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

