Did Big B fool fans with his bike picture? Actor reacts after netizens trolled him for riding two-wheeler without helmet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a picture of him riding a pillion on a bike. However, the post did not go down well with a section of social media users as they schooled the actor for not wearing a helmet.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also criticised Big B for not following safety instructions.

Now, the veteran actor took to his blog and clarified his actions.

He wrote, " the impotency of content .. Much made out of the bike picture .. ! How you moving on street with stranger ..? No security ..? You are loved take care ..? And then .. NO HELMET .. !!!!!! The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai ..It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic .. One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film ..(sic)"

He added, "and .. I am just fooling around by getting on the bike , of a crew member .. Not even moving any where, but giving the impression that i travelled to save time ..(sic)"

Big B even mentioned that he would have in fact done it had he been stuck in traffic for real.

He further wrote, "But yes I would do it if there was a problem of punctuality .. and wear helmet and follow all the rules and regulations of the traffic guide lines .. I AM NOT THE ONLY ONE THAT DOES THIS .. had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to location on time .. wore helmet etc., on the bike of his Security person .. no one could recognise .. and it was rapid and efficient .. and it worked well ..(sic)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

