Did Dhanush's workaholic nature led to his divorce with wife Aishwaryaa?

Actor Dhanush on Monday night took to Twitter to announce his separation from wife Aishwaryaa after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in the year 2004. The couple has two sons together, Lingaa and Yatra. While the news came as a shock to fans, friends apparently saw this coming. Speculations are rife that hectic work schedule, coupled with Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's individual life choices may have come in the way of the marriage. According to a India Today report, Dhanush is a workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments - travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots - have taken a toll on his family life."

A report on TOI quotes friends of the couple stating that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been drifting apart in recent years due to their individual life choices. While the actor has been signing on multiple projects, which resulted in the couple hardly spending quality time together, Aishwaryaa, too, had begun to find solace in spirituality. "There were issues in their marriage, so the announcement of them choosing to part ways hasn't really come as a surprise to those who know them well," says a source. The lockdown has helped them review their state of marriage and their individual expectations from it. Aishwaryaa is very much into yoga, exercise, and has also developed a spiritual bent of mind. Staying married may no longer be a necessity or priority for her in this phase.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu industry. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the female lead while GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose music. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.Dhanush will soon commence work on an upcoming trilingual project with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project, which will go on the floors in a few months, also stars Sai Pallavi. Dhanush is looking forward to the release of Netflix film The Gray Man soon.

