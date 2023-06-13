Did Disha Vakani quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to abusive behaviour, pay issues?

Disha Vakani quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most talked about controversies related to the comedy TV show. There have been rumors time and again that the makers have been in conversation with the actress to return as Dayaben, however, the fans have not witnessed her comeback yet. Now, amid actors accusing the makers of delayed payments and abusive behaviour on the sets, Monika Bhadoriya has hinted that these can be the reasons why Disha Vakani quit TMKOC and never returned. While Monika did not reveal the reason, she claimed that Disha Vakani chose not to come back because she must have been hurt by something or not paid well. Monika told Bollywood Bubble, "I don't want to comment on her. Maybe. Hoga...kuch toh aisa bura laga hi hoga. Aapko koi accha pay kar raha hai aur bula raha hai baar baar aap nahi aana chahte ho toh yehi reason honge na aur kya ho sakta hai."

Earlier in an exclusive interview with India TV, Monika Bhadoriya said, "They (TMKOC makers) misbehave and treat people wrongly. They treat us like dogs. They usually halt everyone's money and when I left, they also stopped my payment, which was given after 1 year. I used to fight a lot; I used to go to the office frequently and they never met, and they always told the team to inform me that they weren't there."She accused the makers of withholding her dues, saying, "Too many times they've not paid my money. At the time of my help, they did a lot of wrong things. My mother was a cancer patient; she did not have time, but they did not let me go there on time. I used to stay in the hospital at night and come to shoot during the day on an emergency basis when I had no work to do. They used to tell me that when we give you money, you have to do what we say. Munmun Dutta supported me on that." She added, "I had said that I do not want to work in such negativity. They threatened, 'Do you think if you leave this show, I will let you work somewhere?'"