Did Hrithik Roshan test positive for COVID-19 before ex-wife Sussane?

The thrid COVID-19 wave has wrecked havoc in the enterntainment industry with many celebs getting infected to the deadly virus. Now the latest buzz is that superstar Hrithik Roshan had also tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by ETimes, the actor was feeling unwell and decided to quarantine himself at his new, swanky flat which he purchased at Mumbai’s Versova Link Road. The source also reveals that the actor has recovered and is feeling much better now. His test came negative four days ago, apparently on the same day as his birthday on January 10.

Earlier, Sussane Khan shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Tuesday in an Instagram post, where she wrote about ‘dodging COVID-19 for two years’ but getting infected by ‘the stubborn Omicron variant.’ Sussanne posted a photo of herself in a gym outfit and wrote: ‘After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022, the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. ”She urged her friends and fans to take care of themselves diligently as the Omicron variant ‘is a very contagious one.’ Her full post read: ‘Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.’ Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in he much-awaited film 'Fighter', co-starring opposite Deepika Padukone. The film, which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise, is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.