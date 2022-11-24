Did Priyanka Chopra worship devil to achieve success? Here's the exact truth

Priyanka Chopra who recently visited India after 3 long years during a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, talked about life, success, career and more. Speaking of success, the host told Priyanka Chopra of an absurd conspiracy theory that stated that the actress' success could be attributed to her being "Satanic worshipper." "Your future is so bright that there are conspiracy theories about you that you've made deals with the devil to achieve this level of success, that you're a Satanic worshipper," Ranveer Allahbadia said during the podcast. Priyanka Chopra, who couldn't help but laugh at first, replied, "Horrible! Haw." She added, "Shiv ji will be very upset with me."

Priyanka Chopra, speaking of her journey, also talked about how her winning Miss World changed her life and said, "I didn't understand the opportunity it gave me. Suddenly, people knew me and wanted to know me. Movies were coming my way, I didn't know anything about how you sign a movie."Upon being asked about her past, she said, “we have been colonized for almost 200 years and that mindset is still deeply rooted in us, we don’t want to see other people succeed or take notes from them, we just want to pull them down, and that’s what happened with me, people wanted to jeopardize my career.”

The superstar later added, “yes, people tried to jeopardize my career by not taking me into films, but I am not the one who will sit in the sh*t and take all of this!”.After working for 10 years in Hindi films, Priyanka moved to America to try her luck in Hollywood, but little did she know that she won’t be treated as the same ‘star’ as she was back in India. She said, “I had to talk to people, give auditions, get rejected, then again give auditions and this cycle continued till I landed with the lead role QUANTICO”.Priyanka is currently married to the global superstar Nick Jonas and they have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. She will star in the Hollywood film Love Again( previously titled It's All Coming Back To Me) a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The actress will also be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.