Did Somy Ali just expose Salman Khan by calling him 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'?

In a shocking social media post, former Bollywood actress Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan, has threatened to expose 'the Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'. Tagging Salman's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a cryptic post, she shared a silhouette of the actor and wrote, "The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. "While Somy didn't mention Salman's name, her post gave enough hints. Sharing what appears to be a silhouette shot from Salman's old movie.

Back in 2018, when the #MeToo movement in Bollywood gained momentum, Somy Ali shared her own sexual abuse story via a post on her Instagram handle. An excerpt from her post read, “As a survivor of sexual abuse at the age of 5 and rape at 14, I would like to salute all those that have spoken up and plan on doing so. I know it is very difficult to do it because I have been there and it took me many years to be able to talk about it.”Somy Ali and Salman Khan had reportedly dated each other for nearly eight years before partying ways. On the other hand, Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's affair was also much publicized in the media. The former couple's affair started during their film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and ended on a bitter note. In November 2001, eyewitnesses say that Salman reached Aishwarya's apartment and kept banging on the door, asking to be let in. Some say that he even threatened to commit suicide if she didn't let him in.

The drama continued till 3am in the morning, and finally she let him in. Apparently, his hands were bleeding. According to sources, the reason behind the spectacle was that he wanted a promise of marriage from Ash. However, she was in no hurry to get married, back then. Salman later said in an interview that she wasn't returning his love, and that he was forced to turn violent. "If you won't fight, that means there is no love between you, I will not fight with an outsider; when we fight, it is all because of our love," he maintained stoically. Ash, clearly didn't think so. The turning point that marked the end of the relationship was when Salman went to USA to help his ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, without informing Ash, who was obviously furious about it. It was only downhill after this. In 2002, Aishwarya confirmed her breakup with Salman. She said that he wasn't able to come to terms with it. "He would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected that I was having affairs with my co-stars. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened," she had said in an interview. She said that despite all the abuse Salman put her through, she had stood by him during his worst phases and endured his alcoholic mishaps.

