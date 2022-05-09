Did Sonakshi Sinha get engaged? Actress flaunts her ring in new post with mystery man

Looks like it's wedding season in Bollywood and seems like Sonakshi Sinha has joined the bandwagon. The Dabangg actress has sparked engagement rumours with her new social media post. Speaking about her ‘Big Day’, the actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showing off a huge rock in her ring finger and posing with a mystery man. “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU 🫵🏼 Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!” wrote Sonakshi Sinha with a series of hearts.

Her post was soon flooded with a whole lot of love. Previously, rumours were rife that Sonakshi Sinha is dating actor Zaheer Iqbal. Reacting to the same, Sonakshi had told BT, "Zaheer is like my best friend. We laugh off this news because it is very funny. We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for."Daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2010 Salman Khan film Dabbang. She then starred in movies like Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, Tevar, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, and others.