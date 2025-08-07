Dil Dhadakne Do to Raksha Bandhan: Rakhi Special Must-Watch Movies That Celebrates Brother Sister Bond

Raksha Bandhan is one of the special day in the life of any brother and sister. Movies are actual depiction of what we see in real life. Here are movies recommendation for Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandha: Released in 2022 movie talks about the bond between brothers and sisters. This movie features Akshay Kumar in brother role who promise his mother on death bed that he will not marry until all sisters are married.

Josh: Movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai show a protective brother, his bond with his twin sister, and how their lives change with love and rivalry. Movie was released in 2000 was a significant hit.

Dil Dhadakne Do: This movie is a modern take on relationships, including a strong brother-sister duo who support each other despite family differences. Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra plays the brother sister duo in this film which was released in 2015.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain: This is one of the iconic movie released in 1999, which shows a sibling bond even after family conflict. Multi-starrer film features Salman Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and many big faces from Bollywood.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna: Iconic 70's film featuring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman talks about brother searches for his long-lost sister caught in the hippie culture. This movie also features the iconic song “Phoolon ka taaron ka”, often played on Raksha Bandhan.