'Dil Hai Gray' posters add intrigue around Vineet, Akshay, Urvashi's characters

Mumbai, April 15 The makers of the upcoming film 'Dil Hai Gray' have released the character posters of actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela. The glimpse adds intrigue into the roles as it is packed with intensity.

Talking about the movie, Vineet says, "The premise of the movie is rather interesting and I am looking forward to the response that the first looks posters receive.

"This is something that I haven't done before, and that's what truly makes this a rather exciting project for me, along with the fact that I get to work with the likes of Susi and ramesh sir."

The movie narrates the tale of an honest police officer, played by Vineet, who is asked to tape calls of politically economically powerful people. Knowing secrets will harm many hearts that even about your family member, will break your heart more.

Akshay adds: "When I first heard about the character, I didn't have to think twice before saying yes. The shades to my character will definitely allow me to tap into unexplored territory as an actor, and there couldn't be any better story for me to do that."

Produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, Suraj production, the movie is helmed by Susi Ganesan, associate proucer Manjari Susiganeshan, 4v entertainment.

Urvashi shared: "The movie's premise is what had my attention and I think people will enjoy what the film has to offer. Since the subject of the movie is rather intriguing, it sure has managed to already pump me up and I hope the first look posters will only add to everyone's excitement."

The film is slated to hit the screens in July.

