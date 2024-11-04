Diljit Dosanjh breaks into bhangra with Marwari fan at Jaipur concert, calls pagdi "our pride"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 : Diljit Dosanjh lit up Jaipur with the second leg of his Dil-Luminati tour and broke the weekend blues for fans with a memorable concert.

Now, one particular video from his Jaipur concert is winning hearts all over the internet.

On Monday, Diljit's team took to its official Instagram handle and shared a video in which the singer-actor interacts with a Marwari fan and honours his traditional 'pagdi'. Diljit even breaks into a bhangra with him.

The singer asked the audience to clap for the fan's 'pagdi,' as he said, "Yeh pagdi humari shaan hai; yeh humare desh ki yahi khoobsurti hai; har 2, 3, 4 ghante baad humari boli change ho jaati hai, humara khaana change ho jaata hai; yeh humare desh ki yeh beauty hai (This turban is our pride; this is the beauty of our country; every 2, 3, 4 hours our speech changes, our food changes; this is the beauty of our country)."

"Aur hum jahan jahan se hai, koi Jaipur se hai, koi Gujarat se hai, koi Delhi se hai, Haryana se hai, Punjab se hai, hum sabko pyaar karte hai (And wherever we are from, someone is from Jaipur, someone from Gujarat, someone from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, we love everyone)," he added. The two later danced together on the stage.

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

