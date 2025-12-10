Director Abhishek Kapoor on 4 Years of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: The Journey of this Film was Transformative

It’s been four years since the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Even today, the film continues to stand out for its sensitive and mature portrayal of a socially relevant subject that’s rarely tapped in Hindi cinema.

On the film's fourth anniversary, Abhishek Kapoor says, “The journey of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was transformative, and I feel incredibly proud and humbled to have directed it. The project demanded a deep sense of clarity and courage, for me as a director and for Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor as actors.

Even after four years, the audiences pour so much love into Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that it feels nothing less than a blessing.” Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui emerged as a clutter-breaking film, especially for highlighting a sensitive topic that’s rarely tapped on, becoming a landmark film in terms of transgender representation in the Indian Film Industry.