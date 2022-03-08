Director Bala and Muthumalar get divorced after 18 years of marriage

Filmmaker Bala and Muthumalar have got divorced. The couple had reportedly filed for divorce petition by mutual consent in a family court in Chennai. Divorce was granted on March 5.Bala and Muthumalar got married in Madurai in 2004 and have a daughter together. They are parents to Prarthana. After 18 years of togetherness, they decided to call it quits.

On the work front, Bala’s last directorial was Varmaa, which was supposed to mark the screen debut of Vikram’s son Dhruv. Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, the film never released as the producer was not happy with the director’s final output. The producer later shot the whole movie with a new cast that didn’t include Dhruv and had a different director at the helm. The film was renamed Adithya Varma. Bala also is gearing up for his upcoming film with actor Suriya. However, on the personal front, the filmmaker seems to have gone through difficult times with separation and divorce.

