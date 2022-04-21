Director Maruthi's father Vana Kuchala Rao passes away

Director Maruthi’s father Vana Kuchala Rao, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76 due to age-related issues at his residence in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Maruthi, who is a director, screenwriter and producer, is best known for making small budget movies. He directed movies like Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop.

With a banner of Maruthi Talkies, the talented filmmaker backed some interesting projects. Meanwhile, on the work front, Maruthi is presently working on his upcoming project ‘Pakka Commercial’ which has Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in the lead role. The movie is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. Besides this, the director is also in talks with Prabhas for a comedy horror movie.