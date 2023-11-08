Director Shiv Rawail opens up on 'The Railway Men' casting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Makers of the upcoming web series 'The Railway Men' recently unveiled the series' official trailer which received a good response from the fans.

Helmed by Shiv Ravail, the series stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan in the lead roles.

Inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters, 'The Railway Men' weaves a compelling narrative.

It's a powerful exploration of the extraordinary efforts made by Indian Railways employees who, in this series, rise above their call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

The series marks Shiv Rawail's directorial debut.

Talking about 'The Railway Men' he said, "In 2018, the journey of 'The Railway Men' began with a simple one-page concept. When our writer Aayush, whom I met through someone mutual, shared this compelling concept with me, I couldn't help but be deeply moved and inspired to tell this story."

Speaking about the star cast of the series, he shared, "Putting together the casting for 'The Railway Men' was a beautiful journey, and working with some of the most versatile talent was nothing short of amazing. Everyone's a fan of Kay Kay Menon, and when we were casting for our rule-following station master with a past that haunts him, he was the obvious choice. He truly gave it his all. Maddy sir, with his enigmatic charm and the ability to command a room, brought in great brilliance. It was Adi Chopra's idea to cast him, and I wholeheartedly agreed."

"Divyenndu, our choice for the constable, brought the complexity and depth the character needed. When he read the script, he got goosebumps, there were no questions asked, and I knew he was on board. Babil Khan, with his untapped innocence, was a treasure to work with. He absolutely poured his heart into the role. And I would also like to thank the incredible Shanoo Sharma who has cast such great actors who have elevated the show immensely", he added.

The 4-episode series 'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, will be out on Netflix on November 18.

