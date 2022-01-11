Director Vasan Bala tests positive for COVID-19

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala has been tested positive for COVID 19. He took to his social handle and informed the fans. The director is under home quarantine. The filmmaker took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “I have tested positive, have isolated myself, it is what it is sore/throat/fever/fatigue/cough".

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed that she has been tested positive. She had written, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!" This week, several Bollywood celebrities had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Mahesh Babu, Mithila Palkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur had confirmed that they are going into quarantine due to Covid-19 diagnosis.