Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 : The 'Asuran' director Vetrimaaran is set to collaborate with actor Silambarasan TR for the movie tentatively titled 'STR49'. It will mark the first collaboration between this director-actor duo.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations released the promotional video of the movie, which features Silambarasan walking in an alley with a weapon in his hand.

Taking to their Instagram handle, V Creations announced the new movie helmed by Vetrimaaran starring Silambarasan in the lead role.

The film is reportedly set in the universe of 'Vada Chennai', which starred Dhanush in the lead role. It was directed by Vetrimaaran, who emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of Dhanush's career in 2018.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie also starred Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

As for Silambarasan TR, the actor was last seen in the film 'Thug Life', which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The film marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years. Haasan led an ensemble cast that included Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Regarding Vetrimaaran, the filmmaker's last directorial was 'Viduthalai Part 2', which starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It was released in 2024.

Along with Sethupathi, the film also starred Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in prominent roles.

