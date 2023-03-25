Disha nails blind basketball dunks as she hangs out with Jason Derulo

Mumbai, March 25 Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a video where she is seen hanging out with 'Swalla' hitmaker Jason Derulo and also acing the blind basketball dunks in the video.

In the Instagram video, Disha is seen attempting to throw the basketball in the basket without even looking and jumping with joy after succeeding.

The actress is seen donning a black top and matching short skirt. She completed her overall look with sneakers. Jason, on the other hand, wore a black vest and camo printed shorts.

Apart from the video, Disha also shared a few pictures where she is seen interacting with Jason and posing for a selfie. She also posted images of coffee, food, and a bunny wearing a duck scarf.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.



