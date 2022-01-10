Disha Patani flaunts curves in pink bikini, Tiger Shroff finds it fiery

When it comes to bikini poses no one can match the level of hottest Disha Patani. The way she flaunts her curves in a bikini no one could do that. Whenever the actress posts fiery bikini poses she takes the internet by storm, and now she has again blessed the feed of her fans with her hot bikini poses.

According to reports, Disha and her rumor boyfriend Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives for their romantic vacations, and from the vacations, the actress posted her stunning picture in a pink bikini, and she literally turned up the heat on social media. With this hot picture, the actress kept her caption simple and just dropped the beach emoji in her caption. As soon as she posted the picture the fans went all over and started dropping the comments, but what caught the eyes of the public is Tiger Shroff's comment on his girlfriend picture, the actor dropped the fire emojis on her pictures, no doubt he too believes that Disha is too hot to handle.

Not only Tiger but Disha fans also showered love on her picture One social media user wrote, ‘inko dekh k thori himat milli ab nahane ki warna itni thand main toh sochna bhi chor dia tha maine’. Another one commented, ‘Now I can die peacefully.