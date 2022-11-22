Disha Patani's order of eating carbs is Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff's command

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress Disha Patani is known for setting the social media on fire with her sensuous pictures. Keeping up with the practice, the actress again shared a picture on her social media on Tuesday in which she is wearing a black lingerie and a bathrobe. But, what caught the attention of the netizens is Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's comment on Disha's picture.

Disha shared the mirror selfie in which she can be seen standing close to a jacuzzi and holding a piece of fully loaded dessert. Stressing upon the importance of carbohydrates in a balanced diet, the actress wrote in the caption, "Eat your carbs".

Krishna took to the comments section and wrote, "Yes Ma'am", and the netizens are having a field day. One user wrote, "Ye pakka Tiger bhai hain, Krishna ki ID se (This surely is Tiger Shroff operating Krishna's ID to comment on the picture)"

Another one wrote insisting Krishna to address Disha as her sister-in-law, "bhabhi boliye".

For the uninitiated, Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating however, none of them made it official or spoke about their equation on a public platform. In August this year, it was also speculated that the two called it quits over Tiger's obsession with his career and fitness.

