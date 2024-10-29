Disney's 'Moana 2' debuts first 30 minutes at press event

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Fans of Moana have something exciting to look forward to as Disney prepares to release 'Moana 2'.

During a special press event at Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, the filmmakers debuted the first 30 minutes of the much-awaited sequel to the 2016 hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Co-directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, along with co-writer Jared Bush, shared details about Moana's new adventures that take place three years after the events of the original film.

"The opening song was really meant to be the biggest welcome back into the world of Moana. We really wanted to nail that energy," Hand shared.

In the sequel, Moana takes on a daring ocean voyage aftur answering a call from her ancestors. Along the way, she and her crew face challenges, including a showdown with the fierce Kakamora tribe.

The filmmaker also spoke on discussed Moana's growth as a leader.

"As you mature, you learn that there are consequences to your actions. We really wanted to put Moana through her paces as a leader," said Ledoux Miller.

Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Moana 2 evolved into a full-length feature film.

"It's this unbelievable opportunity to tell this story on a very epic scale," said Bush.

Returning voice actors include Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, and several other cast members from the original film.

Scheduled to hit theaters on November 27, Moana 2 will feature new original songs written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The opening musical number, which was previously shown at the Annecy Animation Festival, sets the tone for the film.

