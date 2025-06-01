Divya Khossla on One Year of Savi: 'No Bigger Validation Than Viewers Connecting with My Role

Exactly one year ago, Divya Khossla starred in Savi and delivered a film that marked her powerful transformation on screen. Today, the film completes one year since its official release, and Divya is excited to celebrate a project that threw light on her acting range, intensity, and sheer grit. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film saw Divya as a housewife who refuses to give up after her husband is wrongly accused of his boss's murder.

As Savi completes one year today, Divya Khossla reflects back on how it resonated with the audience, received critical acclaim, and established her as an actress who carries more determination than what meets the eye. "Savi is a film that's very dear to me, and it will always be a special one. It just felt like yesterday when we were filming with Harshvardhan Rane, Anil Kapoor and our director Abhinay Deo. Though it was challenging to play Savi, I knew I had to do this role and throw light on a wife's ferocious side to go above and beyond for her husband," says Divya.

She adds, "There couldn't have been a bigger validation for me than picking a character that connected with the viewers, added to the film's commercial success, and I'm glad that I chose this project."

Divya celebrated the feat by sharing a few BTS stills from the sets, and also penned a note that read, ““She moved mountains for LVE “ #1yearofSavi & working with the Best Team ever Can’t thank Mukesh Bhatt sir & Abhinay Deo ji enough & Can’t thank you all enough for so much love u gave to #SAVi Also can’t wait to share with you all my next after Savi.

Divya Khossla's intriguing performance in Savi kept the audience glued to the screens with emotional sequences, witty dialogues, and a riveting climax. While the film kept the audience on the edge of their seats, Divya Khossla surprised the viewers by stepping into uncharted territory, something that the viewers hadn't predicted. By playing the main character, she not only boosted the film's profitable affair, but also registered a strong title to her body of work.

Divya, who was born on 20th November, 1987, is working with director Prerna Arora on an upcoming project. Currently untitled, their collaboration has raised excitement among audiences who are eager to see what they have in the store. The details of the project are yet to be unveiled, and an official announcement is yet to be made.