Divya Khossla to start shooting for 'Hero Heeroine' from Oct 5, male lead yet to be announced

Mumbai, July 26 Actress Divya Khossla has finalised her schedule for her upcoming movie. Originally set to begin filming for 'Hero Heeroine' on June 10, the schedule has now been updated, and shooting will commence on October 5.

The makers of the film will reveal the male lead on August 12.

'Hero Heeroine' is a Telugu original movie, and Divya is honing her skills in the language for the role.

The film also stars Esha Deol, Soni Razdan, Paresh Rawal, Ishita Chauhan, Tusshar Kapoor, Komal Nahta, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Talking about the film, Divya said: “ ‘Hero Heeroine’ is a grand and ambitious Telugu film, enriched by its intricate world and compelling characters. To do justice to this role, I am diligently learning Telugu and immersing myself deeply into the character. I am eagerly looking forward to bringing this unique character to life and connecting with a new audience.”

The actress further mentioned that she is fully immersed in 'Hero Heeroine' and its preparation, along with the entire cast.

Divya continued: “As I delve deeply into the script, I realise it demands a great deal from an actor, especially in mastering the language. Given my recent commitment to 'Savi' and the extensive preparation required for 'Hero Heeroine', we have decided to start filming on October 5.”

The actress expressed her gratitude towards the producer of the film, Prerna Arora, and the director, Suresh Krishna, for entrusting her with the extraordinary role.

“I am also excited to collaborate with the producers from the South, Krishna Vijay L and Pavan Sadineni, who own POV Stories. Following the success of 'Savi', I have been overwhelmed with love and support, and I am determined to win hearts once again with 'Hero Heeroine',” she added.

The film is being produced by Prerna Arora (Ess Kay Gee Entertainment), Krishna Vijay L, and South Director Pavan Sadineni’s production company POV Stories.

