Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya, Robbed In Italy: Television Couple Get Emergency Certificates, Actors To Return India Soon

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi, who was robbed in Italy during a trip with her husband Vivek Dahiya, has an update. The couple is finally returning to India. While sharing a photo with their emergency certificates granted by the Indian Embassy in Italy, they wrote, “Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible.”

A few days back, the two found themselves stranded in Italy after losing belongings worth Rs 10 lakh and passports as they fell victim to a robbery. In their efforts to seek assistance, they reached out to both the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Indian Embassy. Fortunately, they were issued emergency certificates, enabling their return to India. Earlier, the couple revealed that a friend had helped them sort out the “money situation.” With their finances in order, they focused on obtaining the emergency certificates needed for their return to India. According to reports, the incident took place last week in a popular Italian tourist town. While the actors were out for lunch, their car, parked at the resort where they were set to check in, was broken into. Divyanka and Vivek lost their passports, cash and credit cards when burglars smashed the glass of their rental car.

Moreover, Divyanka reached out to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and wrote, “Dear PM Ms Giorgia Meloni, we were passionately touring Italy until we got robbed. Reported to the police. But robberies are being taken so casually here that we have already lost hope along with our enthusiasm. How will I & my people ever gather courage to visit Italy again?” In a separate post, she added, “Our embassy is helping us, but how about Italy taking up responsibility for the safety of the tourists. It’s not only about us, but cumulatively all those who save up & spend a fortune to be here.”Divyanka and Vivek were on a vacation to Italy to celebrate their wedding anniversary.