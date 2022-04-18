Divyansh, Manuraj lift the trophy on 'India's Got Talent 9'

Mumbai, April 18 Beatboxing and flautist duo, Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput, have become the winners of 'India's Got Talent 9'.

Their performance stunned the judges including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

The finale became more entertaining as singer and comedienne Sugandha Mishra joined the host Arjun Bijlani. Divyansh and Manuraj, who hail from Jaipur and Bharatpur respectively shared their happiness on winning the trophy. Both were known for their amazing jugalbandi on the show.

Divyansh mentioned: "I am happy because this is revolutionary in the history of Indian reality shows where two music who collaborated to find their own sound, have been declared as winners of 'India's Got Talent 9'. I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true."

Manuraj also expressed his joy on winning the winner's title.

"I could not imagine that there even was a level of happiness beyond being ecstatic. I am not only floating on cloud 9 but I think I've reached what's called the nirvana of happiness. Collaborating with Divyansh came to us out of the blue but the play of the fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met."

"Our win is a win for all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background. It's time to come forward and be recognised for your talent because the Indian music industry is ready and thriving for change! This win is an invitation to music to find their sound and make the best of it," he added.

Not only for the winners but even for the judges it was a moment of pride and they gave all their best wishes to them.

Kirron Kher shared: "I am so very happy for Divyansh and Manuraj! They have been an outstanding pair since the beginning. All their efforts have come to fruition and have led to this day where they have rightly been declared the winner of this season."

On the other hand Shilpa Shetty Kundra said that as judges they might have played an important role but it was the audience who became prominent in choosing the winners.

"While we have played a catalyst in choosing the greatest talent from the country, the real deciding factor and the true judgement came from the audiences which has been proven with Divyansh and Manuraj's win. While every talent is different from the other and cannot be compared, I feel personally that their talent is of international standards and sets another kind of benchmark. They created history."

Badshah praised the duo saying: "Honestly saying, Divyansh and Manuraj deserved the win! They have been fantabulous throughout the show, never faltering and always giving their best every time they took over the stage."

While Manoj Muntashir added, 'They came, they saw, they conquered'. He was amazed by their performance and appreciated their dedication towards their craft.

"I am overjoyed with emotions and goodwill for Divyansh and Manuraj. Both brought variety, style, quirk, and devotion to this platform. My heart swelled with pride as I saw them crowned as the winner."

Arjun Bijlani concluded by wishing the winners all the success in future.

"Divyansh and Manuraj deserve the win! Watching them lift the trophy made me feel so proud. I wish them the very best and hope that they achieve all the success in the world."

Divyansh and Manuraj were awarded a cheque of Rs 20 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television followed by Maruti Suzuki Wagon R cars, respectively.

From the Best 7 Finalists, Ishita Vishwakarma from Jabalpur was declared as the first runner-up and the Bomb Fire Crew from Delhi were declared as the second runner-up.

