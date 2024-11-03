Diwali 2024 Face-Off: Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' vs Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Box Office Results on Day 3

On the occasion of Diwali, two big-budget Bollywood movies were released on Friday: Ajay Devgn's "Singham Again" and Karthik Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3." Both films, highly anticipated by audiences, have made a striking entry into the Diwali box office. The box office collections for both movies, released on November 1, have now been revealed, and since their debut, both films have been performing well.

The sequels "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3" have been hot topics of discussion for days leading up to their release. The audience eagerly awaited these feature films due to their strong star casts and sizable budgets. "Singham Again" offers a double dose of action, bringing the entire Bollywood scene to the big screen. Fans were also treated to a surprise appearance by Madhuri Dixit alongside Vidya Balan, who made her comeback in "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3." Both movies have garnered positive responses from audiences and are in direct competition at the box office.

On its opening day, Ajay Devgn's "Singham Again" collected 43.5 crores, while Karthik Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3" earned 35.5 crores. "Singham Again" outperformed "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3" on the first day. The trend continued on the second day as well, although "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3" showed slight improvement, earning 36.5 crores. In contrast, "Singham Again" experienced a small decline but still managed to collect 41.5 crores on the second day.

After two days, "Bhool Bhulaiyya 3" has reached a total revenue of 72 crores, while "Singham Again" has amassed 85 crores. As the weekend unfolds, it will be interesting to see how much each film earns and which one ultimately emerges victorious at the box office.