DJ Khaali is rewriting the nightlife with her super amazing and unmatched skills

DJ Khaali is not a new name in the music circuits as she has done phenomenally well around the space, having played to huge crowds at some of the prominent events in the UK. The music industry has thrown open a number of opportunities for artists associated with it, and every year many of them strike gold by establishing themselves well. DJing too has caught up pace since the past few decades, as the party scene caught up worldwide, and then events being held back-to-back which required these experts to be a part of it. This has opened up vast opportunities for these music making experts, who have thrived and grown big alongwith the industry. DJ Khaali completely agrees to the fact that her field experts have been getting good deals getting plum offers, be it performing at any event or remixing a song and dropping their own music, DJs have been making a killing like none other, and she's glad to have chosen this career of all.

She started her career as a DJ in 2016, debuting in Egg London Club, London which is the no 1 club in the city, known for its techno/tech house music. DJ Khaali specializes in Techno, Tech house, psy trance and EDM, and has done exceptionally well around these genres. After her first stint, she started playing in the Ministry of Sound club, which is again the No 1 EDM club in UK, also rated amongst the top 100 clubs in the world. From there her career took an upswing as she produced and released 5 EDM tracks, all of which had a desi flavour in them, which took off big time. "I wanted to represent the desi community to the world of EDM and also into the DJ industry, the reason I came up with these tracks," informs the popular DJ. According to her, one might not find DJs from this part of the globe playing EDM, so in a way this was an attempt to break that mold and represent the Desi community in that club.

Her first track titled Awakening which was released in 2018 struck the right chord which was followed by other hits like Rani, in collaboration with Punjabi producer Ankit Chauhan, which was played in BBC, receiving positive responses, then came Jannath, and then released her 5th track titled Raja, which was dedicated to her dad and was aired on BBC radio, receiving rave reviews. That was the last track she produced. She has been on London and Time Square, New York Bill boards and also in London's Iconic double-decker bus cover. What followed was an opportunity to join BIGO Live in England in 2019, which she continues till date. She is perhaps one of the few broadcaster's belonging to the Asian community who has topped in the England's broadcasters club today, having founded the biggest live-streaming agency in England, Archangels Talent. She plans to resume her music career soon and strike it big, which she's confident will happen soon.

