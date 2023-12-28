DMDK leader and Tamil superstar Vijayakanth dies of Covid-19

Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away at the age of 71.On Tuesday, the DMDK said he was admitted to the hospital for a regular health check-up. At the time, the party said Vijayakanth was "healthy" and would return home after the tests.

The DMDK chief had recently returned from the hospital this month after he was admitted on November 20. Vijayakanth was undergoing treatment for a respiratory illness at the hospital.Vijayakanth's journey has been marked by his successful career in the film industry.

He founded the DMDK and served as a Member of Legislative Assembly twice, representing the constituencies of Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam. His political career peaked when he became the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.