Doctor Strange helped Kevin Feige to expand Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mumbai, June 18 Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, shared that the character of Doctor Strange has allowed him and the studio to expand the entire MCU as it's one character which is integral to the cinematic universe.

Feige said he wanted to make Doctor Strange primarily because he represented an entire area of the Marvel universe that wasn't explored, "For years we were intrigued with the idea of making a Doctor Strange movie because we thought he was a great character and had a great supporting cast, but primarily because he represented an entire area of the Marvel universe we hadn't explored."

The success of the first Doctor Strange film gave Marvel Studios the confidence to bring Doctor Strange into other films. He has appeared in 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', and most recently in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Admitting that Doctor Strange has helped him expand the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe into far-flung areas, Kevin said, "Playing with the Multiverse in this new Doctor Strange film allows us to do many things. We see different versions of characters, go to places that can be funny, but, more importantly, go to places that can be scary. The result is a mind-bending movie with thrilling sequences."

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness', directed by Sam Raimi, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor