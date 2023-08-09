Don 3 Teaser: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don

Farhan Akhtar has finally unveiled the new Don and it is none other than Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker has also shared a teaser The teaser opens in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" in the background. He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Farhan shared a note hinting at a new era of Don. The note read, “It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.”Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, it’s sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.