'Don’t Just Celebrate the Goddess - Be Her': Isha Koppikar Shares a Powerful Navratri Message For Women

As we step into the vibrant and powerful festival of Navratri, actor Isha Koppikar is using the moment to reflect, challenge and inculcate change in the society. "This Navratri, I’m not just celebrating the goddess. I’m calling on all of us to embody her," she says. "We need to stop standing in silence when other women are speaking up. If you’re not part of the voice, you’re part of the silence, and the problem." She adds, "It all starts at home. What we teach, or don’t teach our children about equality and respect, that will shape the next generation. Let’s raise better humans."

Known for her unapologetic stance on empowerment, Isha pushes for real, cultural shifts. "Be a girl’s girl. Support, don’t sabotage," she says. "We’ve been conditioned to compete when we should be cheering each other on." In a world that thrives on external validation, her message is sharp - "Stop waiting for approval. Start celebrating yourself, loudly and proudly." Speaking on inherited mindsets, she adds, "Break the cycle, whether it’s societal or generational. Just because it’s always been that way doesn’t mean it should stay that way."

The final part of her message is a rallying cry for bold action. "Take a stand. Don’t let pressure shake your confidence or your beliefs," she says. "If you don’t speak up for your safety, or another woman’s, who will?" Her voice sharpens, "Freedom isn’t gifted to women. We’ve had to fight for it, and we still are." Ending with urgency, Isha says, "Create awareness. Knowledge is power, and the more informed we are, the harder we are to silence." This Navratri, she reminds us yet again, "the goddess isn’t just to be worshipped. She’s to be lived."