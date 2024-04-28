"Don't think I'd ever do another reality show": Travis Kelce

Washington [US], April 28 : Travis Kelce had his own reality show before he became an NFL star or met Taylor Swift. 'Catching Kelce' aired in 2016. The then-25-year-old was a newly signed tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs and described himself as ready to settle down, reported Deadline.

The seven-episode series featured Kelce's search for love among 50 suitable ladies, one from each state in the United States.

Billy Bush, host of the entertainment news show 'Extra', brought up the subject with Kelce on the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Bush inquired whether Kelce's hosting of the game show will serve as a stepping stone to another swim in the reality pool.

"Keeping up with the Kelces," Bush offered as a title. "A family reality show. "

"Oh, no. The reality show is in my past. I don't think I'd ever do another reality show," he said. Bush asked again.

"With Mama Donna holding court like Kris Jenner? You could do it."

"I tell you what - I'm going to have to be out on that," said Kelce. "But maybe Jason and Kylie. Maybe you guys pick up the reality life," he said, referencing his now-retired brother and sister-in-law, reported Deadline.

