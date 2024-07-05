Dot. releases new single ‘Bus Station Poetry’ blending jazz and pop

Mumbai, July 5 Actress-singer Aditi Saigal, who is known by her stage name Dot, has released her new single ‘Bus Station Poetry’. The track mixes jazz and pop. It is composed in 6/8 time signature with multiple contributors.

The song is open to interpretation as the listeners are invited to interpret the mood, content and words of ‘Bus Station Poetry’ as it would apply to them.

Dot. said: “‘Bus Station Poetry’ is a slow-burning jazz track featuring Chirag Todi on guitar. The song is sort of a letter to myself, about a particular romantic interest in my life at the time. It’s kind of an abstract song, meaning everything and nothing. It talks about the practice of loving for love's sake, but also innocence and sweetness. The lyrics are intentionally vague, as I wanted the listener’s own memories and experiences to fill in the gaps.”

The actress further mentioned that for her, ‘Bus Station Poetry’ is about what all her songs are about - the slanting of light, the resistance of paper, the settling of dust. This is her second song collaboration with Chirag Todi.

“We initially connected online after the pandemic and began working remotely on our first single, 'Spiced Lemonade'. For 'Bus Station Poetry', we had the opportunity to work together in person. From writing and recording to shooting, the entire experience was incredibly fun and rewarding,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor