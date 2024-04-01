Drashti Dhami wishes 'sexy pati' on b'day: 'Thank you for dealing with my sleep talking'

Mumbai, April 1 Actress Drashti Dhami on Monday showered birthday love on her 'crazy, sexy pati' Niraj Khemka, and thanked him for dealing with her sleep talking.

Drashti married businessman Niraj in February 2015.

Taking to Instagram, Drashti shared a fun picture with her beau, wherein Niraj can be seen standing and holding Drashti adorably in his arms.

The actress known for her work in 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' is wearing a brown sleeveless tank top, and beige coloured shorts. Her look is accessorised with black sunglasses, and a cross body bag.

While her husband is wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and peach coloured shorts.

The post is captioned: "Happy Birthday my crazy, hilarious, sexy Pati... Thank you for dealing with my sleep talking and still loving me... I love you."

The actress gave the tune of the song 'Safarnama' by Lucky Ali to his post.

On the work front, Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series 'Duranga'. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.

