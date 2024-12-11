'"Dreams do come true': Jasleen Royal announces her participation in Coldplay India Tour as special guest performer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Indie sensation Jasleen Royal has been announced as the special guest performer for Coldplay's historic four-show run in India.

Marking a significant milestone in her career, the 'Ranjha' singer is set to energise the crowds in both Mumbai and Ahmedabad during the highly anticipated 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour by Coldplay in India.

Taking to Instagram, Jasleen Royal called it a 'dream come true' moment. Sharing the concert poster, she wrote:

"Dreams do come true, and it's definitely going to be a sky full of stars!! Feeling dizzy announcing this. Special guest at Coldplay India Tour."

Singer-songwriter Jasleen made her debut in the pop music genre this year with her new single, 'Assi Sajna.'

Set against Bangkok's vibrant backdrop, the 'Assi Sajna' video captures Jasleen exploring local treasures and bustling streets on a solo trip, portraying her journey of self-discovery and renewal.

Jasleen is well-known for songs like 'Nit Nit' and 'Sang Rahiyo.' She has carved a niche in the music industry, showcasing her versatility as a composer, singer, and songwriter.

Meanwhile, excitement for Coldplay's India tour has reached a fever pitch after the iconic British pop-rock band announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad.

The band will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025.

This announcement follows their previously confirmed performances in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, marking their return to India after nearly a decade.

Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums) make up the iconic Coldplay lineup.

