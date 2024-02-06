"Dreams do come true": Shankar Mahadevan poses with Grammy trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan is on cloud nine as his and Zakir Hussain's 'Shakti' band won the Best Global Music Album award at Grammys 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Mahadevan shared a couple of pictures from the event and penned a gratitude note.

In one of the pictures, singer can be seen posing with his trophy.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly "THIS MOMENT"

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, "Dil Se CONGRATULATIONS to All of You. What a Proud Moment ....."

Another user commented, "You deserve it sir."

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you."

His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd.

Mahadevan also thanked his wife for her constant support.

"Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added.

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year.

The 66th edition of Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday in Los Angeles.

