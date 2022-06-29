Drishyam actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passes away

Malayalam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away in a private hospital on Monday night in Chennai. Reportedly, he had been suffering from severe lung infection and was undergoing treatment for the same for the last few months.Vidyasagar was a businessman based out of Bengaluru. In 2009, he got married to Meena and they have a daughter named Nainika. Meena, who started her career as a child artiste, became one of the most popular Tamil actors in the 90s and early 2000s.

In her highly successful career, she worked alongside all the leading stars of south Indian cinema. She was recently seen in the highly successful Drishyam franchise in Malayalam. Vidyasagar was 48 years old and had earlier been infected with covid and recovered from the disease. Later, during the end of March 2022, it was reported that he had contracted with a lung infection, therefore he was admitted to the hospital and gradually his condition deteriorated. Finally, Vidyasagar succumbed to his illness s last evening. His mortal remains will be cremated at Besant Nagar, Chennai, Cemetery today at 2 p.m.