Dua Lipa gets sued by Florida-based band for alleged plagiarism

Pop star Dua Lipa has been sued by an American Reggae band Artikal Sound System that has claimed the 2020 smash hit 'Levitating' was copied from their 2017 song 'Live Your Life'. According to Billboard, the British pop is being sued for copyright infringement. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court was 'very short' and contained mostly 'boilerplate claims of copyright infringement', with little detail about allegations.

It was also said that the two tracks were so similar that it was "highly unlikely that ‘Levitating’ was created independently. "In the lawsuit, the band claimed that Lipa had "access" to the track, indicating that she could have heard it somewhere before. They seek profits from 'Levitating' in addition to damages. Levitating' – which spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2021 – released in Lipa's second studio album 'Future Nostalgia'.

