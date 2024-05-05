Dua Lipa unravels Drake vs Kendrick Lamar rap feud on 'SNL'

Washington [US], May 5 : In a recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' Dua Lipa took centre stage not just as a musical guest but as a cultural commentator, diving headfirst into the scorching-hot rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Lipa, alongside fellow cast members Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, and Devon Walker, assumed the roles of morning talk show hosts, attempting to decode the diss tracks that have set the music world ablaze, as per Variety.

With a whiteboard plastered with portraits of the two rap giants and connecting yarns, Lipa played the part of a culture critic who had been tirelessly piecing together the saga.

The diss tracks between Drake and Lamar had escalated, particularly in the past 36 hours, with Lamar releasing three songs targeting Drake. The verbal sparring delved into personal territories, with Lamar's scathing lyrics alleging Drake's concealment of a secret daughter.

During the skit, Lipa provided insights into Drake's Canadian slang and shed light on Tupac Shakur's estate's involvement in the feud, reported Variety.

As Gardner and Day's characters brandished cutouts of Drake's and Lamar's faces, the morning show teetered on the brink of chaos before cutting to a commercial.

Lipa's appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' marked her hosting debut, adding another feather to her cap after previous musical guest appearances.

She was also seen in last year's blockbuster 'Barbie' and has the upcoming spy thriller 'Argylle,' in the pipeline.

Coinciding with her 'SNL' appearance, Lipa released her third studio album, 'Radical Optimism,' following the success of her Grammy-winning 'Future Nostalgia.'

As the current season of 'Saturday Night Live' draws to a close, anticipation mounts for upcoming episodes featuring alum Maya Rudolph and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, anticipating a memorable conclusion to Season 49.

