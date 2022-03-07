Dulquer Salmaan’s cop drama Salute skips theatrical release

Actor Dulquer Salmaan ‘s Malayalam crime thriller Salute will skip theatrical release and have its world premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV. The film was pushed from its January 14 theatrical release due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Salmaan has backed Salute under his banner Wayfarer Films. The streaming platform made the announcement on its Twitter page, late Sunday evening.

The premier date of the film is yet to be revealed.“SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salman’s #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay. #SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #Dulquer #DQ #SonyLIV,” the post read. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Salmaan as a cop and also stars Diana Penty. Salmaan is currently seen in the Tamil romantic-comedy Hey Sinamika, which released theatrically last week. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

